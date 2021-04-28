79°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers
Related Story
Dream Teachers is on a mission to honor, elevate, and inspire Louisiana's teachers, such as the state's current Teacher of the Year, Nathalie Roy.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will visit Roy's classroom and explore her secrets to success as a distinguished educator.
Then audiences will enjoy an interview with Dream Teachers Chairman, Layne McDaniel and their new Executive Director, Theresa Langlois.
Click here to learn more about Dream Teachers.
News
Dream Teachers is on a mission to honor, elevate, and inspire Louisiana's teachers, such as the state's current Teacher of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Search Committee narrows search down to three finalists
-
Masks still required in Louisiana's schools, other select locations
-
Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use
-
Mask mandate lifted in Louisiana in most places except government offices, schools,...
-
Baton Rouge attorney says businesses may require masks on their premises