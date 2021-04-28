79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers

Related Story

Dream Teachers is on a mission to honor, elevate, and inspire Louisiana's teachers, such as the state's current Teacher of the Year, Nathalie Roy.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will visit Roy's classroom and explore her secrets to success as a distinguished educator.

Then audiences will enjoy an interview with Dream Teachers Chairman, Layne McDaniel and their new Executive Director, Theresa Langlois.

Click here to learn more about Dream Teachers. 

News
Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers
Sunday Journal: Dream Teachers
Dream Teachers is on a mission to honor, elevate, and inspire Louisiana's teachers, such as the state's current Teacher of... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 26 2021 Apr 26, 2021 Monday, April 26, 2021 4:14:00 AM CDT April 26, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days