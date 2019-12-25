54°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- Christmas in Louisiana
Related Story
This episode of Sunday Journal offers an in-depth look at the story of Christmas with Bishop Michael Duca.
He'll read the account from Saint Luke, a timeless story of hope and joy.
After this, viewers will explore the Christmas Eve Bonfires in St. James Parish.
After this, Cousin Larry Roussel shares his secret recipe to his famous red bean gumbo.
News
This episode of Sunday Journal offers an in-depth look at the story of Christmas with Bishop Michael Duca. He'll... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miles of Christmas Eve bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
-
On Christmas Eve many are still trying to wrap up their shopping
-
17-year-old killed in what may be targeted Christmas Eve double shooting
-
Meaningful Artistic Resources for kids holds gift wrapping fundraiser
-
Mary Grace and the keys to Christmas