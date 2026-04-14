Sunday Evening Video Forecast

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News Video
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Former inmates given opportunity for fresh start at Second Chance Month Job...
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Our Lady of the Lake unveil new emergency department observation unit opening...
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As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
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BRPD: Woman gave a mother ride home, then beat and robbed her...
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Victoria Cox pleads guilty to reduced Tangipahoa charges in Loranger murder, kidnapping...
Sports Video
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As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
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Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....