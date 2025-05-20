Sunday evening video forecast

Expect much more of the same heading into the new workweek. Things will get a bit more interesting by Wednesday, as a front slides into the region. Read on for more information.

Through Tuesday: The summer-like weather pattern will continue into early next week. Highs will stay in the lower 90s, with high humidity making that feel closer to 100 degrees. For that reason, make sure to drink plenty of water if outside. Not much relief will occur in the overnight hours, as lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. This could once again tie or break records for the warmest low temperatures.

Wednesday & Beyond: A weak cold front will approach the Capital Area Wednesday morning. This front will first bring some showers, and a few storms. Thankfully this front continues to look like it will pass the area. This is good news, but unfortunately, the front has overall trended weaker in nature. What this means, is that the extent of the temperature and dewpoint drop looks less significant. Expect only slightly cooler temperatures, but there still should be a noticeable drop in humidity.

