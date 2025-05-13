Sunday Evening Video Forecast

The system responsible for the pleasant Mother’s Day weekend will linger into Monday before finally losing its grip on the area. That will allow the steam machine to crank up later in the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. An area of low pressure will continue to swirl over the region, so don't be surprised if a spotty shower passes by. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Still, a spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out. But this will be Mother Nature’s last-ditch effort to squeeze out some rain as the low-pressure system begins moving out. Humidity will remain low, with highs below average in the upper 70s.

Up Next: The pattern warms up for the remainder of the week. With more sun and no rain to cool things off, highs will jump into the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will also ease back into the region. By late week, the full heat and steam typical of Louisiana summer will have planted its roots. Look for highs in the low-90s Thursday onward—that would be for the first time this year in Baton Rouge. Peak heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, might even flirt with 100° on a few afternoons. With outdoor events next weekend such as the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, be sure to stay on top of hydration. While no heat alerts are expected in the short term, drinking plenty of water will be crucial moving deeper into the summer months. Little rain is in the forecast after Monday.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

