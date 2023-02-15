Latest Weather Blog
Sunday evening forecast
The Forecast
The arctic cold front has moved through south Louisiana and temperatures will continue to drop into tomorrow morning, as the cloud cover decreases from west to east.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all parishes along and south of the I-10/12 corridor - where temperatures are expected to drop between 26-32 degrees for several hours.
A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the Florida parishes, as well as southwest Mississippi - where temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees for several hours.
Remember to protect all sensitive plants, bring in outside pets and check on friends and neighbors that may not have adequate heating. If you live within the hard freeze warning, you will want to drip your faucets overnight and wrap outdoor pipes if necessary based on your home.
Looking Ahead
Temperatures will remain on the chilly side Monday afternoon, only topping out around 50. Another light freeze is likely Monday night before temperatures begin to rebound. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the 70s on Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front that will move through on Thursday.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!
