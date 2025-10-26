State Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run along Plank Road that left 71-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant that resulted in the death of 71-year-old James Rasberry.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Rasberry was walking along the road on Wednesday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Troopers now believe the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2019 or newer Nissan Altima with damage to the right front bumper area, including the headlight and side mirror.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.