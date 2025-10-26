71°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run along Plank Road that left 71-year-old dead
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week off Plank Road near the Coca-Cola bottling plant that resulted in the death of 71-year-old James Rasberry.
According to the Louisiana State Police, Rasberry was walking along the road on Wednesday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.
Troopers now believe the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2019 or newer Nissan Altima with damage to the right front bumper area, including the headlight and side mirror.
If anyone has information regarding the crash, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
News
State Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run along Plank Road that left 71-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week off Plank... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death...
-
Saturday AM forecast: Two rounds of storms will impact weekend plans
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
Sports Video
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game