St. Pat Shingleton kicks off Wearn' of the Green celebration

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people will line the Hundred Oaks area in Baton Rouge for the Wearin' of the Green Parade Saturday.

The parade will start at the Catholic Life Center on South Acadian Thruway and Hundred Oaks. It will pass down South Eugene, Terrace Avenue and finish on Perkins Road.

The Wearin' of the Green Parade officially starts at 10 a.m., but WBRZ's live coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. Join Kylie Dixon and Chris Price will host the special coverage from the route. The special coverage will be livestreamed online and on Facebook Live.

The first Wearin’ of the Green Parade rolled on March 13, 1986. Antique cars, convertibles, twirlers, scouts, close friends and family made their way down Perkins Road from City Park Golf Course to Zee Zee Gardens. Blessed with a sunny day, Pat Shingleton began his day with an Irish breakfast and started his annual tradition of walking with family at the end of the parade.