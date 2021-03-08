72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. James Episcopal Day School- Kindergarten, Mrs. Richards
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at St. James Episcopal Day School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at St. James Episcopal Day School. Be sure... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana native, LSU grad killed in Texas when neighbor fired shot into...
-
Vaccine rollouts ramp up across nation, and in Louisiana
-
Police investigate fatal incident involving vehicle with bullet holes on I-10 West...
-
Sunday Journal: Count Your Blessings supper by St. Vincent de Paul
-
Dozens of families in mobile home park living without water for over...