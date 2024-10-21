79°
St. George Fire Department working fire at strip mall on Airline Highway and Cedarcrest Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a fire at a strip mall off Cedarcrest Avenue and Airline Highway, officials said Friday.
The fire was ablaze at Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadre's Taco Truck.
No injuries have been reported thus far and the Baton Rouge Fire Department is assisting.
Firefighters are currently working the fire and it is an active scene.
