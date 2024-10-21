79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire Department working fire at strip mall on Airline Highway and Cedarcrest Avenue

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a fire at a strip mall off Cedarcrest Avenue and Airline Highway, officials said Friday.

The fire was ablaze at Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadre's Taco Truck.

No injuries have been reported thus far and the Baton Rouge Fire Department is assisting.

Firefighters are currently working the fire and it is an active scene.

News
St. George Fire Department working fire at...
St. George Fire Department working fire at strip mall on Airline Highway and Cedarcrest Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department is working a fire at a strip mall off Cedarcrest Avenue and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 Friday, October 18, 2024 3:15:00 PM CDT October 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days