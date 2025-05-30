St. George Fire Department says structure fire on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally set

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department says a house fire that happened on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally set.

The fire happened Sunday, May 18, at a home on Chalmette Avenue just off of Perkins Road. Investigators said there was a person in the home when the fire started and firefighters rescued them. Two of the residents had to be taken to a hospital for their injuries caused by the fire.

On Wednesday, fire officials said that they determined the fire was intentionally set. No information about arrests has been released.