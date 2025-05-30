72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire Department says structure fire on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally set
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department says a house fire that happened on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally set.
The fire happened Sunday, May 18, at a home on Chalmette Avenue just off of Perkins Road. Investigators said there was a person in the home when the fire started and firefighters rescued them. Two of the residents had to be taken to a hospital for their injuries caused by the fire.
On Wednesday, fire officials said that they determined the fire was intentionally set. No information about arrests has been released.
News
BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department says a house fire that happened on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally set.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10...
-
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed...
-
Rep. Paula Davis carried a bill approved by the House on in...
-
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash...
-
Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
Sports Video
-
Saints staff looking for versatility in defensive players
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box