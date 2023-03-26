Sports2-a-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos

BATON ROUGE - The Zachary Broncos are returning 8 starters on each side of the ball and a wealth of experience that they are hoping helps them repeat as 5A state champions.

Coach David Brewerton says the work ethic handed down from class to class is what has enabled his program to continue to succeed and not become complacent with their accomplishments.

This years Broncos will need to replace two linemen on each side of the ball as well as their starting running back, but Coach Brewerton feels that his teams experience will be the difference for his team if they want to repeat as state champs in the highest level of Louisiana football.