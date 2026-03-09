73°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Springfield Bulldogs
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Coach Ryen Sherpas and the Springfield Bulldogs are looking to respond after going 3-7 in 2018.
This season, the Bulldogs will take advantage of changes to their district 2A schedule as the amount of teams drop from 8 to 4 in 2019.
On offense, 5 returning starters look to help out quarterback Bryan Babb who is working on transitioning from outside linebacker to quarterback. He will be supported by running back Arshawn Andrews who ran for 650 yards in only 4 starts last season.
Defensively, linebacker Caleb Armstrong will lead the linebacker group, while returning starter Nylon Pinestraw is expected to hold down the secondary at defensive back.
News
BATON ROUGE- Coach Ryen Sherpas and the Springfield Bulldogs are looking to respond after going 3-7 in 2018. This... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II leaving Tigers for Rutgers...
-
West Feliciana Parish Council rejects new zoning map proposal, many residents praise...
-
Two Texas women arrested in Grant Parish after using crow decoys to...
-
Projects set to begin later this year could help reduce flooding near...
-
Lightning strikes historic art gallery in Ponchatoula causing fire
Sports Video
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament