Sports2-A-Days Preview: Springfield Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE- Coach Ryen Sherpas and the Springfield Bulldogs are looking to respond after going 3-7 in 2018.

This season, the Bulldogs will take advantage of changes to their district 2A schedule as the amount of teams drop from 8 to 4 in 2019.

On offense, 5 returning starters look to help out quarterback Bryan Babb who is working on transitioning from outside linebacker to quarterback. He will be supported by running back Arshawn Andrews who ran for 650 yards in only 4 starts last season.

Defensively, linebacker Caleb Armstrong will lead the linebacker group, while returning starter Nylon Pinestraw is expected to hold down the secondary at defensive back.

BATON ROUGE- Coach Ryen Sherpas and the Springfield Bulldogs are looking to respond after going 3-7 in 2018. This...
