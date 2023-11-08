Southern University student shot to death in New Orleans over Christmas weekend; school releases statement

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in the shooting. Read the update here.

-----

NEW ORLEANS - A freshman student at Southern University was shot to death after she went to New Orleans to visit family over the holiday weekend.

Courtney Hughes, 19, was one of two people killed in the shooting, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday during a party at a rental property on on St. Maurice Avenue.

Both Hughes and the other victim, 19-year-old Kyron Peters, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes was a student at Southern University and had just graduated from Edna Karr High School earlier in 2022.

Southern University issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing. She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Friends and family told WWL-TV that a candlelight vigil is being planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park — formerly known as Behrman Park — in New Orleans.

Four others were hurt in the shooting: two 18-year-old males and two female victims, ages 17 and 18.

The shooter has not yet been identified, and authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.