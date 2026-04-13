Southern softball sweeps Arkansas Pine-Bluff at home

BATON ROUGE - Southern softball improves their SWAC record to 13-5 after sweeping Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Lady Jaguar Field. The Jags took game three 10-2 to secure the sweep.

Southern got out in front early in the series finale. Two home runs and a few RBI singles put the Jags up 8-0 after the first inning.

They'd add onto that lead later when Kira Manganello hit a solo shot to center field. In the fourth inning, Laila Clark would hit the Jags' fourth home run of this game with a solo shot to right field.

The Jags would give up two runs in the fifth, but still mercy-ruled the Golden Lions 10-2 in five innings.

Southern has six regular season games remaining. They will travel to face Grambling next week before returning home to close out the regular season against Prairie View A&M.