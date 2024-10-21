Southern's turnovers, empty drives lead to blowout loss

BATON ROUGE - Nothing went right for the Southern football team in their 51-7 loss to Nicholls on Saturday night.

The Jaguars turned the ball over four times in the first half, and had three drives in Colonel end in no offensive points.

"We're driving the ball down the field, we get in the red zone, or the green zone, as we call it, we got to be smarter," said Head Coach Terrence Graves. "We got to take care of the football because if we're scoring touchdowns, or we at least getting field goals, it gives you life, but it takes the air out of your sail when you drive the length of the field and you get down there the green zone, or the red zone, as the defense call it and you know you just turn the ball over, it's tough to overcome that."

Southern only had 223 yards of total offense. Nicholls had 402 yards.

The Jaguars are 2-3 this season, but return to SWAC play this Saturday, October 12 with a road game at Texas Southern.

Southern is 1-0 in conference play so far this season.