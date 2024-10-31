Latest Weather Blog
Southern's offense still struggling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars roller coaster season is rolling on after their latest loss in SWAC play.
Head coach Terrence Graves and his Jaguar team have only put back to back wins together once this season and their latest loss came on the road at Florida A&M on Saturday 24-6 to the Rattlers.
The Jaguars struggled once again to get into the endzone as their passing attack failed to reach the century mark in yards and did not score a touchdown in the contest.
The pair of Jaguar quarterbacks Noah Bodden and Czavian Teasett accounted for only 83 yards passing on 11 of 22 attempts with no touchdowns and one interception.
Southern was able to get the ground game going with three different tailbacks averaging 4 yards per carry on their way to 122 rushing yards, but again failed to crack the endzone.
The Jaguars are back on the road this weekend taking on Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
