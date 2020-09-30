Latest Weather Blog
Some EBR and WBR students begin in-person classes Monday
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Middle and high school students enrolled in East Baton Rouge Parish's public school system who are beginning to weary of virtual learning have the opportunity to return to in-person classes and see at least some of their peers and teachers face-to-face, beginning Monday, September 28.
The Parish is allowing its 6-12th grade students whose last names begin with letters between A-K to begin returning to in-person classes on a hybrid schedule. These students will be physically present in schools on Monday and Tuesday, and use Wednesday through Friday for virtual learning at home.
Meanwhile, their fellow peers whose last names begin with L-Z will utilize Monday through Wednesday for virtual learning classes at home and return to campus for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.
This way, not all students will be on campus at the same time. This sort of setting with less students to account for, is likely to make it easier for school officials to control social distancing procedures.
West Baton Rouge Parish's public schools are also bringing select students back to a phased return to class this week.
On Monday, some students will make their way back to in-person classes at Brusly Middle and Brusly High. But all students in the parish's Virtual Academy will remain in a virtual setting and officials say all Phase 2 safety protocols will remain in place in Phase 3.
Baker's high school students will also begin a phased return to in-person instruction on Monday and all students are expected to be back to in-person classes by October 19.
Recent COVID numbers reveal that in East and West Baton Rouge Parish, a total of 131 COVID-19 cases among students alone, which seems to indicate the virus is not spreading at a rapid rate.
Click here for additional reopening details on school districts in Louisiana's southeast area.
