Sewage overflow creating mess for Slaughter woman

SLAUGHTER - Sewage drains from homes in one East Feliciana Parish community into ditches but Elnora Carter said Monday, her ditch isn't draining and it's creating a mess at her Slaughter home.

"The water can't go anywhere," she says.

As Carter did laundry, water bubbled up from below ground. Carter said water is coming from her septic tank, which broke about a year ago because the line is under water.

"Everything that comes out of my house actually comes out the yard," she says.

For now, bubbling from the septic tank is a problem Carter seems to be stuck with. She said her home warranty company will not fix the tank because the ditch next to her home needs to have proper draining in order for it to run a new line. The drainage ditch runs along her property and her neighbor's property. About six homes drain into the same ditch, but Carter said the ditch always has water and sewage in it and hasn't drained properly for years.

When it rains, the properties flood and it often smells, she said.

"Both our backyards are flooded - my yard and my neighbors - with everything that's come in from everybody in the neighborhood," Carter told 2 On Your Side.

She worries about her safety and the safety of her children, who she doesn't let outside unsupervised.

Slaughter Mayor Robert Jackson said the ditch is clean on the East Feliciana Parish side but it is clogged just feet away on the East Baton Rouge Parish side. Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said public works took a look at the ditch and it doesn't look like it runs into anything they have.

Carter says she's tired of the back and forth she's been dealing with for months.

"I need them to fix the sewage, fix the drainage, contact whoever they need to contact," she said.