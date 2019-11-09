School's challenge to take down Bama flag brings in $4K in donations

BRUSLY – Every spring and fall Brusly Elementary holds a huge fundraiser, and this November the school used LSU’s biggest game of the year to step up their game in fundraising innovation.

Ahead of Saturday's LSU vs. Bama game, school officials set up an Alabama flag in Brusly Elementary's front lawn and then challenged the public to help them bring it down by donating to the school until they reached the goal of $2,700.

Brusly Elementary’s PTO President, Blaine Rabalais tweeted about the challenge and spoke to WBRZ, saying, “Every year we hold a fall and spring fundraiser and this time we wanted to do something a little creative.”

Rabalais explained that the original fundraising goal was to bring in $2,000 before November 8th, but once Bama fans got wind of the challenge, they also started to donate in hopes of keeping the flag up. So far, Bama fans have donated $700 and this motivated school officials to up the fundraising goal to $2,700.

On Thursday morning, WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada met up with Brusly Elementary representatives to celebrate meeting and exceeding the school's fundraising goal, which resulted in the lowering of the dreaded Crimson Tide flag.

Brusly Elementary amassed a total of $4,000, which far surpassed their original goal by $1,300.

Nearly $4,000 raised and the Alabama flag that was waving over Brusly Elementary has been TAKEN DOWN. Next up the LSU Tigers to take down the Tide this weekend. https://t.co/yySuUO6CKt pic.twitter.com/ja7QxMDQSZ — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 7, 2019

