School band director uses racial slur in social media post

UPDATE: Richard Bresowar is no longer at Dutchtown Middle School.

DUTCHTOWN- The band director at Dutchtown Middle School used a version of the N-word this week in a social media post.

Richard Bresowar responded to a Facebook post by Ascension Parish Councilman Daniel Satterlee who was asking for opinions about a proposed state law to protect confederate monuments.

Bresowar wrote, "Core support would be about a hundred percent in this town. Got to keep those n----- in their place let them know the South will rise again."

Bresowar - who is white - later deleted his original post and wrote a new one saying, "I favor the removal of these monuments... the post I wrote was a poor attempt at sarcasm... I used the N-word in the post to illustrate the racism that I believe underlies the reasons that many whites want these statues to remain in place."

Bresowar said he won't be making any more political posts.

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish School District said they are "thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate action."

They said in a statement, "A teacher's conduct, as well as the conduct of all employees throughout the school district, should meet acceptable standards of the community and show respect for the law and the rights of others."