Saturday Night Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog will be possible overnight east of Baton Rouge, but will not be as dense as what we saw last night. Sunday, expect a mainly cloudy sky with a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. Overall, your outdoor plans on Sunday will be just fine. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead:

Tomorrow, a weak front will track towards the area and trigger a few showers and even a rumble of thunder - mainly overnight, into Monday. We will carry the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday as well, due to the boundary stalling over the region.

Wednesday, upper level support will drag another disturbance through the area - bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned over the next few days as we fine tune the exact timing and specific threats to southeast Louisiana. When all is said and done, expect 1-2 inches of rainfall on average over the next five days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

