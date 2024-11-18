Saturday morning video forecast

The rest of the weekend will feel very pleasant outside, with highs near 80 degrees and no humidity. Changes will arrive early next week ahead of the strongest cold front of the season so far.

Today & Tonight: Outdoor activities will be good to go today, as there will be lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and no humidity. Highs will get near 79 under mostly sunny skies. Layers will be needed if headed out to see the Southern Jags, or any other evening plans. In Gainesville, LSU will play in similarly seasonably cool conditions beneath sunny skies. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index as The Tigers have only played in these conditions 8 times going back to 1960. Tonight, lows will bottom out in the lower 60's under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Highs will get a few degrees warmer on Sunday, with a bit more cloud cover as well. This will be the first signs of changing weather conditions. A strong cold front will be approaching the area early next week. Ahead of this front, humidity and temperatures will climb with mornings in the low 70s and afternoons in the low 80s both Monday and Tuesday. The increase in moisture will also lead to a lot of cloud cover, and eventual rain. Spotty showers are expected on Monday, with more numerous activity on Tuesday. The rest of the week will feature the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with lows in the 40's.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has continued to drift west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Through early next week, the system will create heavy rain which could lead to catastrophic flooding and mudslides in Honduras. The system will approach the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend where tropical storm conditions are likely. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico next week, but should be ragged due to land interaction and then will run into a cold front. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

– Balin

