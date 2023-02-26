Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Morning Forecast
This weekends forecast is perfect for any outdoor activities.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Temperatures reaching freezing this morning across the Capital Area. The cooler start will not stick around for long. By the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s. There will be mostly sunny skies to start the day, but cloud cover will build in during the evening hours and overnight temperatures will fall into the upper-30s.
Parade Forecasts:
Spanishtown, Saturday at 12pm -- Sunny with temperatures rising through the 50s.
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Sunday at 12pm -- Mostly sunny with temperatures rising through the 60s.
Krewe of Comogo, Sunday at 7pm -- Mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 50s.
Up Next: The cool start, comfortable afternoon pattern will stick around for Sunday. You will have just one more chilly start with temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning. Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 60 into the afternoon. Temperatures will continue rise as we head into the start of your week and the 80s will be back in the forecast before you know it. The forecast remains completely dry through Fat Tuesday. By Wednesday we will see winds shift out of the south and the added moisture plus warmer temperatures will bring a chance for rain back into the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
