Saturday Evening Web Forecast

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, rain chances will begin to subside with lows around 70. While we will stay mostly dry overnight, the chance for rain will pick back up again on Sunday. Expect a mainly dry start in the morning, with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 60%.

Looking Ahead: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Monday. Tuesday, a cold front will slide through the region. There will be enough dry air moving in to limit rain chances starting on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend below average as well.

The Tropics



Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic as a major hurricane. Sam will finally no longer be a major hurricane by Sunday. Then, will continue to track across the far northern Atlantic.



Victor is now a tropical depression and will become a remnant low by early next week.



Otherwise, all else is quiet in the tropics and no additional tropical formation is expected for the next 5 days.



