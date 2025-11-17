Saturday evening video forecast

Temperatures will continue to rise, until we are in the mid-80s next week! By the end of the week, an approaching front will bring our next shot at rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows will bottom out near 57 degrees under mostly clear skies. In the early morning hours, patchy fog will be a possibility. Great weather conditions will continue during the day! Highs will top out in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. This is warm for a fall day, but overall, it will feel pleasant outside.

Up Next: Through the middle of next week, the weather will stay quiet, but temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will eventually get into the mid-80s, which is close to some long-standing records. Our next best chance of rain will not arrive until the end of the week. A front will approach, acting as a "trigger" for showers and storms. There is no guarantee this front will pass, but it should get close enough to turn things a bit unsettled.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

