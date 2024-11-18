Saturday evening video forecast

While we will conclude the weekend with pleasant weather conditions, lots of changes will arrive early next week. This includes increasing temperatures, rain chances, and a strong cold front passage.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect much warmer lows tonight than we have had the last several nights. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60's under partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be a tad warmer on Sunday, in the lower 80's. Cloud cover will increase a bit, but no rain is expected. It will be another great day for outdoor activities.

Up Next: Lows will increase even more Sunday night, with most locations in the upper 60's. This will be the signal for the return of mugginess and eventual rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will feature a lot of cloud cover, muggy conditions, and highs in the 80's. Some spotty showers will be possible late Monday, with a much greater rain chance in the overnight hours and into Tuesday. This will all be in advance of a strong cold front that will pass on Tuesday. After the front passes, the rest of the week will feature the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with lows in the 40's.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has continued to drift west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea, and is nearing landfall in Belize. Tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall is possible in Honduras and Belize. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico next week, but should be ragged due to land interaction and then will run into a cold front. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

