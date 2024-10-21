Saturday evening video forecast

Jackets and long sleeves will still be a good bet the next several mornings. That is not the case in the afternoons, as highs will ramp up to the middle 80's.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The overnight hours will feature lows near 55 degrees and clear skies. If heading out to any early mornings services, long sleeves are a good idea. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80's by the afternoon and evening under completely sunny skies. While this will be warm, there is no humidity to speak of!

Up Next: Early morning temperatures will stay in the 50's and lower 60's for all of next week. After the cool starts, highs will be in the mid to upper 80's. So while jackets are a good idea in the mornings, it is not a good idea in the afternoon and evenings, unless you want to sweat. Skies will be mainly sunny early in the week. A few high, thin clouds will be in the mix on Tuesday. After that, fair weather cumulus clouds clouds will be around the rest of the week. Just like last week, there is no chance of rain.

The Tropics: Tropical storm Nadine has made landfall in Mexico. As of 5pm, it had max sustained winds of 45mph, and is moving west at 13mph. It is causing heavy rain and gusty winds across the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize. Nadine should dissipate later tonight.

Oscar is a tiny, but mighty system. It is now a hurricane with max sustained winds at 85mph. Movement is west at 10mph. Small storms like Oscar are prone to rapid changes in intensity both up and down. This system will affect Cuba and the Bahamas with gusty winds and heavy rains over the next several days. By the middle of next week, Oscar will turn northeast and head out to sea.

