Latest Weather Blog
Saturday evening video forecast
Related Story
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Overnight lows will not be nearly as chilly as this morning, when we bottomed out in the upper 30s. Expect morning temperatures to be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday afternoon will feature bright blue skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
An active spring pattern is setting up next week, with a daily chance for rain starting on Monday. Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated showers and storms, while widespread activity is expected late Wednesday, into Thursday. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but heavy rain is likely the higher concern. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts of 4-5 inches possible.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Concerns raised over USS Kidd after sister ship starts sinking
-
East Baton Rouge Parish praises EMS dispatchers, reminds people when to call...
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...
-
State Police didn't document erased cellphones despite warnings to track its equipment