Saturday evening video forecast

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



Overnight lows will not be nearly as chilly as this morning, when we bottomed out in the upper 30s. Expect morning temperatures to be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday afternoon will feature bright blue skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.



LOOKING AHEAD



An active spring pattern is setting up next week, with a daily chance for rain starting on Monday. Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated showers and storms, while widespread activity is expected late Wednesday, into Thursday. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but heavy rain is likely the higher concern. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts of 4-5 inches possible.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





