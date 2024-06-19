Robotics competition looks to spark interest in students

BATON ROUGE - For the fifth time, students from all around Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas gathered to pit their brains and robots against each other Saturday morning.

In this year's Red Stick Rumble, 24 robots stepped into the arena. Each of the 24 teams who helped assemble the machines hoping theirs is the one to claim victory.

Woodlawn High School played host to the state's largest robot competition. A fitting setting as all competing machines were made by people under the age of 18.

"My favorite part of the situation is the atmosphere," said competitor Maria Going. "There are a lot of friendly people, but at the same time, everyone takes it seriously."

Event coordinators say the event is designed to inspire students and ignite creativity.

"This is the end result of the teams spending six weeks building the robot they never knew they would build in the beginning," coordinator Daniel Eiland said.

Three teams will win the competition. It's the final chance for these robots to compete this year.