Latest Weather Blog
Robotics competition looks to spark interest in students
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - For the fifth time, students from all around Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas gathered to pit their brains and robots against each other Saturday morning.
In this year's Red Stick Rumble, 24 robots stepped into the arena. Each of the 24 teams who helped assemble the machines hoping theirs is the one to claim victory.
Woodlawn High School played host to the state's largest robot competition. A fitting setting as all competing machines were made by people under the age of 18.
"My favorite part of the situation is the atmosphere," said competitor Maria Going. "There are a lot of friendly people, but at the same time, everyone takes it seriously."
Event coordinators say the event is designed to inspire students and ignite creativity.
"This is the end result of the teams spending six weeks building the robot they never knew they would build in the beginning," coordinator Daniel Eiland said.
Three teams will win the competition. It's the final chance for these robots to compete this year.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte...
-
EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job
-
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park