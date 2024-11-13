Latest Weather Blog
Residents say frequent speeding leads to wrecks in neighborhood causing safety concerns
BATON ROUGE — Residents in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off North Acadian Thruway say speeding and reckless driving is creating a dangerous environment.
Anthony Howard said he has lived on Brady Street for more than 20 years and he said he has seen at least one wreck a month over the past year due to frequent speeding.
Howard said one time, a car sped into his neighbor's yard tearing down his fence. He said the speeding coming into the neighborhood is so dangerous, its risky to walk outside.
“You make a stagger or something when cars come down here you might be out of here,” Howard said.
John Clark is another long time Brady Street resident and said careless driving is also an issue. He said one time he was involved in a bad wreck trying to turn into the neighborhood and a car came speeding while driving in the wrong lane.
“When they make a turn they come down here mighty fast,” Clark said.
The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph, but Clark said it is often ignored.
Residents believe installing speed bumps would control the speed coming into the neighborhood. District 7 Councilwoman Patricia Derozan said it is a process that starts with gathering residents signatures, and then collecting and analyzing data.
Clark said he understands there's a process, but he believes regardless of a solution, drivers will still speed.
“I don’t know where they coming from or where they’re trying to go, but you can’t tell nobody nothing because they’re ready to shoot you,” Clark said.
