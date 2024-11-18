Rescue Alliance in need of donations for animal transport vehicle

GONZALES - The non-profit organization Rescue Alliance is in need of an animal transport vehicle after the previous one broke down in December of 2023.

Since then, they have been seeking donations from the community to help them purchase a new one. The director of operations, Jonathan Henriques, says they receive 10-17 calls a day about animals in need. It's been hard to respond to those calls without a transport vehicle.

"We have to be able to respond immediately because sometimes we get calls from shelters, and they give us a day or two's notice. So we have to struggle to find a transporter to bring them to us," he said.

The organization has found someone to match the donation, but they have until Dec. 31 to reach the amount.

"We would literally have to raise at least $11,000 in a little bit over a month. Right now, we're at about $900," he said.

In the meantime, they've been relying on volunteers to help.

"They use their own gas money and their own vehicles to help us transport cats from shelters, but unfortunately, we're limited on how much transporting we can do. We continue to try to reach out to more people trying to find more volunteers to step up and do the transport, but on a Friday afternoon, it's pretty much difficult," he said.