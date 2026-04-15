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Representative Cleo Fields hosts roundtable focused on proposed education bills
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BATON ROUGE — Rep. Cleo Fields hosted a roundtable discussion on proposed education bills on Monday.
The event, held at The Leon R. Tarver II Center, focused on education legislation and its potential impact on families across Louisiana's 6th District.
Fields is introducing the Supporting Teachers Through Tax Fairness Act, which proposes that teachers, instructors, counselors and aides would have $50,000 of their income excluded from federal income tax. Teachers who work where 75% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch would see a $65,000 exclusion.
Fields is also proposing the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Enhancement, which would cancel student loan debt for teachers who work at least eight consecutive years. Fields said while actively teaching, teachers would have full deferment on the loans and wouldn't have to pay the principal or interest.
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