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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal

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BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard and Opelousas native, Jada Richard, is entering the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

The sophomore from Lafayette Christian Academy saw her role rise in her second year at LSU. Richard started in 34 of the 35 games she played while averaging 9.5 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.

She scored a career high in points when LSU beat Oklahoma on the road in January with 21 points.

Richard becomes the fourth Tiger to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Monday. Divine Bourrage, Kailyn Gilbert and Bella Hines have also entered the portal.

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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans...
REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard and Opelousas native, Jada Richard, is entering the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 5:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2026

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