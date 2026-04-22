62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that hobbled Nussmeier in 2025

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU quarterback has a cyst on his spine, which caused pain that hobbled him during much of the 2025 season, a reporter for the NFL Network posted on X on Monday.

Sources told Tom Pelissero that the cyst pressed on a nerve, which caused pain in Nussmeier's oblique. Obliques are muscles on the sides of the abdomen used in trunk rotation.

Nussmeier is projected as a mid-round pick in the NFL draft.

News
Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that...
Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that hobbled Nussmeier in 2025
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU quarterback has a cyst on his spine, which caused pain that hobbled him during much... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 11:24:00 AM CDT April 20, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days