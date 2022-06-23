Latest Weather Blog
RAW: Video shows Southern's Devon Gales walking with robotic exoskeleton
Related Story
ATLANTA – Family members shared video of Southern University’s running back Devon Gales walking with the help of a powered brace.
“Look out world because here he comes!” Tanisha Deans-Gales shared on Facebook Thursday. “He is feeling so good right now!”
Tanisha Gales said her son is walking with a “powered orthosis,” which is worn around the legs to allow people with spinal cord injuries to stand and walk.
Devon Gales suffered several fractures in his neck during a Sept. 26, 2015 football game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
In February 2016, Gales told WBRZ that he was not going to be in a wheelchair forever.
“I will walk again; by the faith of the Lord and the support of everybody from Georgia, Southern University, my family and everyone across the world that’s been praying for me,” Gales said.
