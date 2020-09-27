Property tax assessment to be adjusted for homeowner concerned over huge increase

BATON ROUGE - As residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish continue to receive their property tax reassessments in the mail, they're learning more about the numbers.

Last week, 2 On Your Side met with Dal Daigle as he was trying to make sense of his surprising new property value. When he moved into his home in 2012, the Fair Market Value of the home was $336,000. His new tax assessment said his property value jumped to $445,000, a nearly $110,000 increase in eight years. Monday, he learned those numbers were inaccurate and will be adjusted.

"In a nutshell, I've been paying for 880 square-feet that I don't have since 2012 when I moved in," Daigle said.

A tax assessment is based on the total living area, home sales in the area, and tax commission guidelines. A home's square footage is pulled from what's on file at the city-parish permit office. In Daigle's case, the square footage was recorded wrong at the permit office when the home was first built in 2011. He's not sure who submitted the wrong square footage at that time, whether it be the builder or someone else.

"At the end of the day, it's an honest mistake. But like I said, I think my purpose here is right a wrong, and I just want to be treated fair. That's all I want," Daigle said.

Monday morning, the tax assessor's office sent someone to measure Daigle's home and found the correct square footage. Now he's urging his fellow Baton Rouge neighbors to double-check their numbers to make sure the fair market value they have been given is accurate.

"Take a look at your appraisal from when you bought your home or when you closed on your home, check your set of plans and call up the city permit office or call up the assessor's office and ask them what square footage they have on record for you," he said.

Tax Assessor Brian Wilson says in Daigle's case they were given bad square footage and to call his office if someone feels as if they have the wrong square footage. The books are open for public inspection and review until Friday, Sep. 4.