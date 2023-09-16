Property owner blames drainage for destroying land

SAINT FRANCISVILLE - A man blames development for destroying his piece of paradise in West Feliciana Parish. Slowly, over the last five years or so, Michael Kadair says water has changed his life and the lay of his land.

Instead of being able to enjoy his 125-acre property near the joining of US-10 and US-61, Kadair says he's spending his time making repairs, which is not why he made the initial investment. He says the problem started when construction crews began work on widening the busy highways nearby.

"As the roadwork started, it started to change the drainage onto my property," he said.

DOTD says the widening of US-61 and US-10 in Saint Francisville had been completed about six years ago. Prior to that, Kadair was able to discover every inch of his property. Now, when it rains, a raging river runs through the property. It's washed away roads and tracks of land that allow him to travel from one acre to the other

"I can only access about 70 acres of my property," he said.

Kadair purchased the land in 2002. Back then, he says there was very little water that flowed through the property. Now he's concerned all the drainage was redeveloped with construction to drain directly through his property, to Thompson Creek.

To help solve the issue, with the help of a professional, Kadair installed culverts to bridge the gaps between his land and help the water drain. The force of the water has been so powerful, those culverts have become dislodged. In one case, the water has washed away the dirt around the culvert, creating a sinkhole.

"You're destroying parts of my property, knocking out trees, knocking out roads," he said.

Kadair says he's had nothing to do with all the damage his property has taken on and it's not making him happy. He's tired of looking at the destruction and would like someone to find a permanent fix.

Last week, 2 On Your Side contacted DOTD about Kadair's concerns. A DOTD engineer met with Kadair. DOTD tells 2 On Your Side the topography and soil tend to lead to natural erosion, but the hydrology department is investigating.

An update is expected in the near future.