Prison supervisor hospitalized after weekend attack in maximum-security cell block

JACKSON- A prison supervisor spent the weekend in critical condition after being stabbed by an inmate, sources told WBRZ Monday.

The supervisor and another corrections officer were attacked Friday at Dixon Correctional in East Feliciana Parish. The other officer was treated for injuries that were not as severe as the supervisor's injuries.

Multiple sources told Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit about the incident.

Sources said the jailers were letting an inmate out of his cell in a maximum-security cell block to take a shower when the attack happened. That inmate was immediately transferred to Angola. As of Monday morning, the state prisons office had not released details about if the inmate will be charged.

Sources said the inmate used a handmade shank whittled down like an ice pick. The supervisor who is in critical condition was stabbed in the chest and suffered a punctured lung.

According to sources, surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Late Monday afternoon, the Department of Corrections issued the following statement regarding the attack:

On Friday, a Dixon Correctional Institute inmate attacked two corrections officers. Both officers were transported to the hospital, one was released the same day with superficial injuries, and the other officer remains in the hospital in good condition. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections is investigating the attack and charges are pending against the inmate, who has been moved to Louisiana State Penitentiary. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.