Port Allen Police arrest 17-year-old for negligent homicide after he shot man he was riding in car with

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen Police arrested a 17-year-old for the negligent homicide of a man he was riding in a car with, officials said.

Lawrence Williams, 17, is being tried as an adult on one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and negligent homicide, police said.

Police said that the teen shot a gun inside the vehicle on Saturday, hitting Jacolby Jones, 24. At 7:13 p.m., Jones was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

