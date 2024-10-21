79°
Latest Weather Blog
Police searching for burglars who held woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home
Related Story
ZACHARY - Police officers are searching for two men who held a woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home.
The Zachary Police Department said two masked men broke into a home on Buffalo Hallow Court. Inside, they held a woman at gunpoint while the suspects stole from and ransacked the home. The victim was not injured, and police believe the two subjects fled the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.
News
ZACHARY - Police officers are searching for two men who held a woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'