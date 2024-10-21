79°
Police searching for burglars who held woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home

ZACHARY - Police officers are searching for two men who held a woman at gunpoint while ransacking her Zachary home. 

The Zachary Police Department said two masked men broke into a home on Buffalo Hallow Court. Inside, they held a woman at gunpoint while the suspects stole from and ransacked the home. The victim was not injured, and police believe the two subjects fled the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

