Police investigating possible shooting on Clayton Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Clayton Drive before 4:30 a.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening. The person's identity hasn't been released.
Police are investigating the incident.
