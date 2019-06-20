80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating possible shooting on Clayton Dr.

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported in the 3500 block of Clayton Drive before 4:30 a.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening. The person's identity hasn't been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

News
One injured in early morning shooting on...
One injured in early morning shooting on Clayton Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge. The incident was reported... More >>
7 months ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:44:00 AM CST November 14, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days