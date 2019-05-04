Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development

The organization also says the proposal is illegal because Ascension Parish and Louisiana law prohibit a subdivision from being built on a road less than 18 feet wide. Highway 930 measures about one foot less than that in most areas.

Residents also say there are concerns over safety as the road already sees a handful of accidents without more road traffic.

Today's hearing determines if a permanent injunction will be put in place. That hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. at the 23rd Judicial District Court House.

