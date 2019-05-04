Latest Weather Blog
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
Related Story
UPDATE: A judge has has tossed out the case against Ascension Parish over the Jamestown Crossing development, allowing it to move forward as planned for the time being.
On Thursday, Judge Tess Stromberg threw out the case after determining that the plaintiffs did not live along Highway 930, where the neighborhood would be built.
Last week, a temporary restraining order was issued, preventing the Ascension Parish Council and the planning and zoning commission from proceeding with any votes, hearings, or progress on Jamestown Crossing I and II.
The three plaintiffs have three days to appeal the decision and say they plan to do so.
Check back for updates.
*****
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission are meeting with a judge this morning to push for a proposed subdivision.
On June 13, a judge placed a temporary injunction on the Jamestown Crossing development. A lawsuit was filed by the Ascension Citizens Group to prevent the subdivision from being built over growing concerns that Highway 930 couldn't handle that type of growth.
The organization also says the proposal is illegal because Ascension Parish and Louisiana law prohibit a subdivision from being built on a road less than 18 feet wide. Highway 930 measures about one foot less than that in most areas.
Residents also say there are concerns over safety as the road already sees a handful of accidents without more road traffic.
Today's hearing determines if a permanent injunction will be put in place. That hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. at the 23rd Judicial District Court House.
