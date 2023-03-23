People gather on the Louisiana State Capitol steps to protest potential arrest of Donald Trump

BATON ROUGE- People gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol after former president Donald Trump said he would be arrested and asked his supporters to protest Tuesday.

Although there was no arrest, a group of Republicans from East Baton Rouge Parish took action.

“What this is, is a perversion of our justice system and it can not be allowed to happen. That's why we're here. To stand up and say what is happening in New York city is wrong,” Woody Jenkins, former state chairman for Donald Trump, said.

Jenkins served as state chairman in 2016. He says the actions of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is a ploy.

“We don’t need to try to rig the election by taking the leading candidate and trying to say they can’t run because that's what it’s really all about,” Jenkins said.

Trump’s possible arrest is in relation to an investigation by the Manhattan DA's office. They’ve been looking into Trump's associates allegedly paying adult movie star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair between the two.

Tuesday, supporters said the accusation will not hold up.