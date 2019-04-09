63°
Pedestrian transported with serious injuries after crash on Harding Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.
The incident happened before 8 a.m. on Harding Boulevard near I-110. Sources say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
ALERT: Pedestrian struck, Harding Blvd near I-110. Backing up WB Harding to Plank. Our reporter says patient was "sitting up" when loaded into ambulance.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 15, 2019
Details are limited. We've reached out to authorities for more information.
