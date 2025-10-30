56°
Latest Weather Blog
Patterson man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, other charges
Related Story
PATTERSON - A Patterson man was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and other charges, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Morgan City Police detectives had been investigating Jaquandre Shemar Williams,23, for multiple incidents, including one in the Bayou Vista area. With MCPD's help, SMPSO detectives opened their own investigation into Williams.
The sheriff's office said that its investigation led them to arrest Williams on Oct. 24 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Williams' bail was set at $75,000. No further details were immediately available.
News
PATTERSON - A Patterson man was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and other charges, according to the St.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...