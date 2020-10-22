Parts of Capital Heights Ave. to close for sewer repairs

BATON ROUGE - Parts of Capital Heights Avenue will close Monday for sewer repairs as workers work to replace old pipe lines.



Capital Heights Avenue is located off of Government Street near Capital High School. The road is expected to be closed starting Monday. Construction will continue until Jan. 31.

The President of the Capital Heights Homeowners Associated Tyler Hicks said the construction is part of a parish wide sewer work currently underway. Workers will start to pull up old pipes and repave roads.

Hicks said of the major work was suppose to start last month but had to be pushed back.

Many neighbors say the dust caused from the construction will be an annoyance, but the neighborhood will get a break from speeders that pass through the area.

"In some ways, the construction is kinda nice," resident Brian Thiede said. "It's nice and quiet. We've seen it pick up more but we'll see what happens when the project gets finished."