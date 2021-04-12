Latest Weather Blog
Parish workers caught breaking into Livingston home while on the clock; more than a dozen guns stolen
Related Story
LIVINGSTON - A pair of parish employees were busted after police tied them to multiple break-ins committed while they were supposed to be working.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Kelby Henderson and Adam Church are accused of two different burglaries targeting the same home on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, respectively. Numerous firearms were taken in both of the break-ins.
During the second crime, officials say Henderson and Church were both spotted on the home's surveillance video, sneaking while the homeowners were still asleep in the morning. Church was located and arrested in a traffic stop later that same day, during which investigators found several stolen guns inside his vehicle.
Henderson was also located soon after, and sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on his home which resulted in several more firearms being recovered.
Livingston Police additionally learned the two were parish employees with the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works and allegedly committed the crimes using a parish vehicle.
Parish President Layton Ricks released the following statement Tuesday.
"Two Parish DPW employees were arrested yesterday on suspicion of criminal activity. From information provided by law enforcement, some of this illegal activity could have been committed during work hours and while using a Parish vehicle. Upon learning of these accusations, my office instituted termination proceedings immediately in accordance with our policies. This should in no way be a reflection on our DPW workers. Our DPW employees work extremely hard for the constituents of Livingston Parish. Our office will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation into this matter.”
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
On Monday, BR officials continue to search Mississippi River for Kori Gauthier
-
EBR Parish approved for Disaster SNAP Benefits
-
Sunday Journal: Missy's run for life
-
LSU engineering students create life-changing prosthetic for Catholic High athlete
-
Baton Rouge community members gather at candlelight vigil for missing LSU student
Sports Video
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern