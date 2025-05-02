69°
Latest Weather Blog
Orange soda spills on intersection
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A truck lost its cargo Wednesday while crossing through a major Baton Rouge intersection, causing a sticky situation for drivers.
Pictures and videos shared with WBRZ show boxes of orange soda spilled in the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene directing traffic while the mess was cleaned.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - A truck lost its cargo Wednesday while crossing through a major Baton Rouge intersection, causing a sticky... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title