Orange soda spills on intersection

BATON ROUGE - A truck lost its cargo Wednesday while crossing through a major Baton Rouge intersection, causing a sticky situation for drivers. 

Pictures and videos shared with WBRZ show boxes of orange soda spilled in the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was on the scene directing traffic while the mess was cleaned. 

