One Tank Trip: Guerrilla Warfare Paintball

BATON ROUGE - This One Tank Trip is all about taking your shot and making your mark -- with paint.

Brace yourself for an adventure that’s active and exciting by trading gas for gear and learning how to play paintball.

If you’re searching for a new activity to try, grab a helmet and cross this off your list of things to do this summer, as Guerrilla Warfare offers seven different maps to play against your opponent.

Justin King is the owner and said his business started out as a way to bond with his church's youth group.

“I was trying to find a paintball place to bring them to and there really just wasn’t one,” said King.

"It’s Call of Duty in real life.. or if you play Fortnite, we designed a lot of our fields from video games. So if you play a lot of video games, this is perfect to get out of the house and experiencing it in real life,” said King.

It's a way to have the same experience as you load up, grab some gear, and get in a little cardio while you’re at it.

"You’re definitely going to sweat, it’s a lot of running and the adrenaline rush is definitely going to kick in,” said King.

During this game, you'll have one mission: dodge, duck, and try not to get lit up in paintballs.

“It’s basically hunt or hunted.. you know you’re trying to outsmart the other guy who’s trying to outsmart you," Joey Johnson, who has been playing paintball every weekend for 26 years, said.

Now it’s grown into something everybody can enjoy like Christopher Lewis Sr.

"Me and my team have won championships and podiums all because of the quality facilities he has here," Lewis said..

From team building, to channeling your inner game, this One Tank Trip will allow you to hit the road and the target.

“I mean, you can come by yourself or you can come with a group... you’re going to have a great time though,” King said.

Click here for more information on how to book.